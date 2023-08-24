Mostly Cloudy 78°

Pilot Forced To Make Emergency Landing In St. Mary's County Cornfield, State Police Say

Disaster was averted in Maryland when a pilot was able to make an emergency landing in a field on Thursday afternoon, state police say.

The plane landed on its roof in the area of Bayside Road near Montpelier Road in Clements.
Zak Failla
No serious injuries were reported after Florida resident Anthony Copozzi was able to safely put down his plane in St. Mary's County near an area farm in Clements. 

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, state police say that troopers were called to investigate a reported plane crash at a field off of Bayside Road near Montpelier Road.

Upon arrival, troopers found a Cessna 185 resting on its roof in a cornfield, as the pilot was able to safely navigate the emergency landing.

Neither Copozzi, 63, nor his passenger, Leonardtown resident Charles O'Brien IV, 35, reported any injuries.

According to investigators, Copozzi reported that the engine of the plane failed and stalled, forcing the emergency landing. 

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified to investigate the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released.

