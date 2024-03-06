Light Rain 53°

Passenger Killed In Multi-Vehicle Lexington Park Crash: State Police

Police have identified the 87-year-old man who was killed after being rushed to an area hospital following a crash in St. Mary's County.

Maryland State Police are still investigating the St. Mary's County crash.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Maryland State Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Maryland State Police troopers were called early on Tuesday, March 5 to the area of Great Mills Road at East Run Drive in Lexington Park, where there were reports of a two-vehicle crash that left at least three people with injuries.

According to police, first responders found Joseph Leroy Greer, 87, of Dameron suffering from serious injuries, and he was rushed by paramedics to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, police say, was Mary Nell Greer, 87, also of Dameron, who suffered minor injuries, along with the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Police say that the investigation into the now-fatal crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to it has been asked to call TFC Robert Backus by calling (301) 475-8955 ext. 0 and referencing case number 24-MSP-007194.

