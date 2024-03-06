Passenger Killed In Multi-Vehicle Lexington Park Crash: State Police

Maryland State Police troopers were called early on Tuesday, March 5 to the area of Great Mills Road at East Run Drive in Lexington Park, where there were reports of a two-vehicle crash that left at least three people with injuries.

According to police, first responders found Joseph Leroy Greer, 87, of Dameron suffering from serious injuries, and he was rushed by paramedics to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, police say, was Mary Nell Greer, 87, also of Dameron, who suffered minor injuries, along with the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash.

Police say that the investigation into the now-fatal crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or events leading up to it has been asked to call TFC Robert Backus by calling (301) 475-8955 ext. 0 and referencing case number 24-MSP-007194.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.