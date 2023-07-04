One Killed, One Critical After Car Crashes Into Tree In St. Mary's County

Francis Rowan, 96, and Susan Blizzard, 74, had to be removed from their Subaru Outback on Monday, July 3 and were airlifted to Capital Region Hospital for evaluation of life-threatening injuries after striking a tree on St. Andrew's Church Road in Leonardtown.

Rowan was pronounced dead at the hospital while Blizzard, a Mechanicsville resident, was listed in critical condition.

Shortly before 3:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, investigators from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office say that there was a reported vehicle crash on St. Andrews Church Road near Fairgrounds Road after the driver lost control and crashed into a tree, trapping both inside the Subaru.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or events leading up to it has been asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel by calling (240) 496-6694 or emailing Dale.Reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov.

