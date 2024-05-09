One Airlifted To Trauma Center After Five-Vehicle Crash On Route 50 In Maryland: State Police

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, troopers were called to a stretch of the westbound lanes of US Route 50 near the Malkus Bridge, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer.

Investigators say that a Ford pick-up was heading west on the highway when it struck a tractor-trailer and became disabled, causing the Ford to head into the travel lanes, where it was struck by oncoming traffic.

The driver of the pick-up was flown by a state police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of undisclosed injuries, and another person involved was taken by paramedics to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Easton.

Their conditions was not available later on Thursday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.

The crash led to an hours-long closure on Route 50 and temporarily shut down the bridge while state police investigated and cleared the scene. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

