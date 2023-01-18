Maryland Native Jay Briscoe, Longtime Pro Wrestling Star, Dies In Head-On Crash At 38

Pro wrestling legend Jay Briscoe, a Maryland native, died in a violent car crash that also critically injured his two young daughters, according to police.

Salisbury native Jamin “Jay Briscoe” Pugh, 38, who was a wrestling star in Ring of Honor for more than two decades, died on Tuesday, Jan. 17 after being involved in a head-on crash in Delaware with a 27-year-old woman.

According to police, Lillyanne Ternahan, 27, of Frankford, Delaware, was driving her truck shortly after 5 p.m. westbound on Laurel Road in Delaware when she unexpectedly drifted into the opposite lane of travel and struck Pugh’s pick-up truck head-on in the eastbound lane.

Pugh, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. His daughters, ages 12 and 9, who were in the truck with him at the time of the crash were both properly restrained and were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

All Elite Wrestling owner and booker Tony Khan confirmed the bad news on social media.

Pugh’s two daughters were listed in critical condition following the crash, prompting their mother to call for prayers for the wellbeing of Gracie and Jayleigh.

No other vehicles were involved in the fatal crash, which led to a closure of the roadway for several hours during the police investigation. As a result of Pugh’s death, the Laurel School District also closed on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after news of the fatality was made public.

Briscoe spent decades in the pro wrestling industry and was a key face in the tag team division, where he held championship gold with his brother, Mark. The Briscoe Brothers were inducted as a team into the 2022 Ring of Honor Hall of Fame.

“It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe,” Ring of Honor officials posted online. “Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans.”

