'Fat And Sassy:' Family, Friends Remember Maryland Volunteer Firefighter Who Died Unexpectedly

A lifelong volunteer firefighter in Maryland died unexpectedly overnight, the Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company announced in Washington County.

On Tuesday, June 28, officials announced that Clyde Mongan passed away following a lifetime of service to his county and community.

He is being remembered as “the man with all the witty comebacks and his giggle,” while officials fondly recalled that when you’d ask Morgan how he was doing, his reply was always the same: “fat and sassy.”

“He will also go down in history as the only man to call the Chief ‘Kirky' at the banquet one year,” they recalled. “As the chief’s uncle, he was entitled and so inclined to do so. It was a big laugh and a very fond memory.

“Our heartfelt condolences to his family,” a spokesperson for the fire company added. “He was one of a kind for sure.”

No funeral arrangements for Mongan have been announced. Check Daily Voice for updates.

