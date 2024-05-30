Mardela Springs resident Nicole Bochenek, 46, was sentenced to 55 years in prison this week after pleading guilty in March to multiple counts of child abuse and first-degree assault.

According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office, in June 2023, paramedics were called to Bochenek's home following a 911 call indicating that a 9-month-old child was unresponsive, who had to be rushed to the Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC.

While being treated, officials said that it was determined that the injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma, and non-accidental trauma, including multiple skull fractures, brain bleeds, spinal fractures, and other bone fractures.

Detectives investigating that incident determined that Bochenek was providing care for children in her home, and she later admitted to shaking the infant child in an effort to silence her cries, and it had been happening for several weeks.

Bochenek further copped to striking another child in her care, while a third child was also found to have been physically abused.

All of her victims were under the age of 5, according to prosecutors.

"These young children were helpless to protect themselves against the horrific abuse suffered at the hands of Bochenek," Wicomico County State's Attorney Jamie Dykes said.

"I am grateful for the lifesaving efforts of EMS personnel, the steadfast investigation by law enforcement, child protective services, and the court's strong sentence."

