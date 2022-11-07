Contact Us
Woman Hospitalized With 'Incapacitating Injuries' After Crashing Into Loveville Hookah Bar

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville in St. Mary's County
Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville in St. Mary's County Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A speeding driver was ejected by her vehicle after crashing into a Maryland hookah bar over the weekend, police announced.

Mechanicsville resident Jessica Marie Myres, 27, was transported to an area trauma center with “incapacitating injuries” shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, after crashing into the Pax Lounge Hookah and Bar in the area of Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road in Loveville.

Upon arrival, a spokesperson said for the sheriff’s office said that the preliminary investigation into the crash determined that Myres was driving a 2009 Mercury Sable when she lost control and failed to negotiate a turn, landing in the building.

“The vehicle left the roadway, became airborne, and then landed into the unoccupied building,” officials said. “Myres was transported to an area trauma center with incapacitating injuries.

“Due to the severity of the crash, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit were contacted.”

The initial investigation determined that speed appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the collision has been asked to contact St. Mary’s County Sheriff Sgt. Sheena Tirpak by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 78051 or emailing sheena.tirpak@stmarysmd.com. 

