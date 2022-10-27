Waldorf Woman Wanted For Escape After Failing To Serve Court-Ordered Sentence In St. Mary's

Seen her?

An alert was issued by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office as they attempt to track down a woman who is wanted for escape after failing to fulfill the terms of her sentence.

Heather Ann Thompson, 29, of Waldorf, allegedly failed to report to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to serve a court-ordered sentence for driving without a license.

Thompson was described by the sheriff as being 5-foot-7, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Thompson or her whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 71959 or by emailing Joseph.Bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.