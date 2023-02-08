Man Wanted For Escape At Large After Failing To Report To St. Mary's County Jail: Sheriff

An alert has been issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office regarding a wanted suspect who failed to show up to serve his sentence behind bars.

Shawn Michael Miles, 31, who has no fixed address, is now wanted for second-degree escape after failing to report to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center last week, the sheriff’s office announced.

According to investigators, Miles had previously been sentenced for trespassing on private property during a separate incident. He is known to frequent the Lexington Park and Great Mills areas.

Anyone with information regarding Miles or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 71959.

