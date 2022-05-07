Alert Issued For 28-Year-Old 'At-Risk' Woman Reported Missing For Days In St. Mary's County

Seen her?

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 28-year-old woman who has not been seen in days and is considered to be "at risk," according to police.

Detectives from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office issued an alert regarding Ashley Renee Harvey, who was last seen in Leonardtown at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 in her hometown.

Investigators described Harvey as being 5-foot, weighing approximately 83 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink and white hooded sweatshirt.

The sheriff's office noted that Harvey "may be in need of medical care for an existing condition."

No other descriptive information was provided by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Harvey or her whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or reach out to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office by calling (305) 547-8008.

