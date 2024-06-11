Neighbors Reportedly Help Rescue Residents From Burning Mechanicsville County Home

First responders were called to the 40300 block of Wolfe Drive, when a fire broke out in the second floor of a residence, with flames rapidly spreading.

The fire was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, June 10.

Dozens of firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to battle the blaze, and were met by smoke and flames showing through the roof of the home upon their arrival.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the fire started in the area of the porch and spread, though the cause remains under investigation a day later.

Occupants in the home were reportedly assisted by neighbors using ladders in the back of the home to help them get out of the burning home.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage before crews cleared the scene at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

