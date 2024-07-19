Partly Cloudy 85°

Narcotic Boxes With Vials Of Fentanyl Tampered With In St. Mary's County, Sheriff Says

An investigation has been launched in St. Mary's County after the Department of Emergency Services reported suspected tampering with the security seal on a narcotics box at a local medic unit, officials say.

St. Mary’s County Government Department of Emergency Services.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Members of the sheriff's office determined that the seal on a medic box containing vials of fentanyl had been broken. 

Further investigation uncovered that the security packaging on fentanyl vials within the medic box had also been compromised, according. 

According to the sheriff's office, "in response to these findings, detectives conducted simultaneous investigations at all county medic units," which led to the discovery of other tampering incidents involving multiple narcotics boxes.

Detectives have identified a suspect and charges are pending. Anyone impacted by the incident will be contacted by the Department of Emergency Services, officials added.

