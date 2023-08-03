Multiple Murder Charges For MD Man After Victim Found Shot Outside Apartment Building: State PD

Bisheri Damond Jacobs, 19, has been arrested and charged with multiple murder counts following the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Kevin Lamont Chaney in Wicomico County.

Both men were from Salisbury.

Police say that shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 31, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were called to the Pemberton Manor Apartments on Fairground Drive to investigate a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, they found Chaney suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in front of the complex, and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was notified to investigate.

He was rushed to Tidal Health Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Jacobs was identified as a suspect, arrested, and charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder;

Conspiracy to commit second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Accessory after the fact to first- and second-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the murder or was in the area of the Pemberton Manor Apartment Complex has been asked to contact state police by calling (443) 366-5072.

