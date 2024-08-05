Missing Man Found Dead In Bottom Of Well Outside Callaway Home, State Police Say

Joseph Andrew Murrin has been identified as the person who was reported missing on Friday, Aug. 2, before his body was found 30-feet deep in a well next to his Callaway home.

Murrin was reported missing by his family on Friday following a reported fire at his home. During a search of the residence and surrounding areas, first responders were initially unable to find him.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the Leonardtown fire started in the back of a home on Point Lookout Road

On Saturday, Aug. 3, Murrin's family found him at the bottom of the well, approximately 30 feet deep, officials said.

Maryland State Troopers, along with firefighters from multiple departments and technical rescue specialists, responded to the scene and were able to successfully recover the body from the well.

His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, which will determine the exact cause and manner of Murrin's death.

The death remains under investigation as of Monday, Aug. 5.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.