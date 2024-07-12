Minors Accused Of Molotov Cocktail Incidents In Maryland, Fire Marshal Says (Updated)

Shortly after 3 a.m. on June 12, members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office responded to four homes in the 1000 block of Tuscola Avenue and one in the 800 block of Oneida Avenue for reported incidents at each residence, officials say.

The Fire Marshal was called in to assist with the investigation, and multiple Molotov cocktail-type destruct devices were placed at the front door of each home.

Investigators were able to obtain video footage from a doorbell camera, showing two people placing the incendiary devices at each of the residence's front doors.

According to the fire marshal, the devices failed to function as intended, resulting in only minor damage, now they are attempting to track down the wanted men.

This week, investigators announced that two minors - aged 11 and 14 - were identified of the suspects with an assist from social media and nearby surveillance video.

"Various community members came forward with tips: one recognized the suspects from their appearance, and another identified them by their voices in a video," they said.

A resident with a Ring camera reviewed the footage and independently attempted to identify the juveniles, leading to confirmation by their grandparents, who are their legal guardians.

The 11-year-old boy is facing a "Child In Need of Services" referral, while the teen will face criminal charges through the Department of Juvenile Services, that include 12 counts of reckless endangerment and eight counts of manufacturing destructive devices.

Investigators say that during an interview, the two admitting to crafting the first Molotov cocktail and placing it at a home in the 800 block of Oneida Avenue after a resident approached them for cutting through her yard.

They then continued to make the devices and randomly selected homes in the neighborhood as targets, "believing it to be a form of entertainment."

"While the suspects in this case are considered minors, this is a serious act, which could have lead to catastrophic effects," acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said.

"Hopefully, the families impacted can sleep easier tonight, knowing these two were identified."

