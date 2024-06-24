Minor Busted With Handgun In California Walmart Parking Lot Charged As Adult, Sheriff Says

According to officials, on Friday, June 21, detectives from the sheriff's office executed a traffic stop on a wanted teen suspect in the parking lot of Walmart in California.

Investigators say that during the stop, the minor was detained, and a search of the vehicle by a police K9 led to the recovery of a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm handgun located under the driver's seat, leading to his arrest.

The minor is facing multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a handgun on their person, carrying a loaded handgun on their person, transporting a handgun in a vehicle on public roadways, and transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle on public roadways.

He is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown pending a bond hearing.

