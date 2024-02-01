Max Sentence For Man Convicted Of Killing 53-Year-Old Man: St. Mary's County State's Attorney

Forestville resident Malcolm Carl Young, 47, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, with 30 years of active incarceration, after being convicted convicted by a jury following the shooting death of Great Mills resident Anthony Charles Wright in August 2022.

Specifically, he was convicted of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, where there were multiple reports of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies said that they found the 53-year-old Wright suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, and Wright was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from the injuries, according to investigators.

Witnesses were able to tip off sheriff's deputies to where Young fled toward St. Mary's Square, where he was located and arrested without further incident.

"The swift response and thorough investigation by the sheriff's office led to the successful prosecution of (Young)," State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling said when he was convicted.

According to the state's attorney's office, prosecutors had petitioned the judge for the maximum penalty of 60 years in prison after he was convicted following a four-day trial last summer.

