Masturbating Man Gets Max Penalty For Trespassing At Maryland College (Again)

Aaron Dunn, 52, pleaded guilty in Wicomico County to charges that include indent exposure and trespassing on school grounds following an incident earlier this year when he was caught enjoying himself too much at Salisbury University.

On Tuesday, April 25, prosecutors say that Dunn walked into the third floor of the Academic Commons at the school and began masturbating next to a student at a desk who couldn’t see what was happening.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney, Dunn only stopped when he was confronted by another student leaving the area, at which point Dunn fled from the building.

Officials made note that Dunn had previously been prohibited from the Salisbury University campus in 2005 for a similar incident, and he has previously been convicted on five different indecent exposure cases since 2000.

As part of his plea, Dunn was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, the max penalty allowed by law.

“College students deserve a campus free from sexual deviants and predators like Aaron Dunn,” Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “We are grateful for (the judge’s) sentence, which should serve as a deterrent to other deviants lurking in our community.”

