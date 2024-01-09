Maryland State Police Probing Fatal Stabbing In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police in Wicomico County are investigating a homicide involving Trenee Gattis and 34-year-old Daniel Mapes, who died at an area hospital days after being stabbed in Salisbury, officials say.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 2, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were called to the 800 block of South Division Street, where they found Mapes suffering from an apparent stab wound.

He was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, where he died days later on Saturday, Jan. 6, according to police.

Investigators from the Salisbury Police Department arrested Gattis in connection to the stabbing, and she has been charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and second-degree assault, concealment of a dangerous weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Both Gattis and Mapes are from Salisbury, police said, and they knew each other before the incident.

Additional charges are pending since Mapes' death, pending a consultation with the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office.

Gattis is being held on the original charges, without bond, at the Wicomico County Detention Center.

