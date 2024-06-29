Man Who Fatally Stabbed Victim 19 Times Near Great Mills HS Gets Life: State's Attorney

Great Mills resident Cherron Montril Waul was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder following a three-day trial for the brutal slaying of a 33-year-old man in February 2022.

On Friday, St. Mary's County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Waul has been sentenced to life in prison.

“This horrific attack was pre-meditated and calculated,” Sterling said following his conviction.

According to prosecutors, Waul lured his victim to a secluded place not far from the school, where he stabbed him more than a dozen times.

“Waul lured the victim out of his home, then mercilessly stabbed him 19 times, cut him an additional seven times, ultimately killing him,” Sterling said.

“(He then) left the victim to die in the freezing cold and rain near Great Mills High School where he was discovered by a morning commuter.”

