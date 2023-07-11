Man Who Escaped From Maryland Treatment Facility May Be In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

An alert was issued late on Tuesday, July 11 regarding Christopher Glenn James, 33, whose whereabouts are unknown after he made his great escape from a local treatment facility in Charles County.

Investigators say that his last known whereabouts were at the facility, though he has ties to St. Mary's County and is now wanted on a second escape charge.

Glenn is wanted after he removed his GPS monitor in 2022 while on a pretrial release on charges that include:

Burglary;

Theft;

Driving while intoxicated.

He was described as being approximately 6-foot-1 weighing 270 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding James or his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-8008 or Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333.

