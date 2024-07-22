Delontey Montario Butler, 31, was arrested on Sunday, July 21, on open warrants for home invasion, first-degree assault, and other offenses throughout the region.

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, the warrants stem from a 2023 incident when Butler allegedly barged into a Lexington Park home wielding a pocketknife, which he used to lunge at his victim before brandishing a gun and threatening to shoot.

On Sunday, investigators say that they were tipped off to Butler's whereabouts, and he was arrested in a residential area in the 46000 block of Radford Lane in Lexington Park, but not before taking deputies on a short foot chase.

Butler now faces multiple assault charges, home invasion, use of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and other offenses.

He was taken and held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

