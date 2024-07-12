On Thursday, investigators released photos of a man they believed to have accosted two women before exposing himself; however, that was later debunked when deputies obtained new video evidence that found those claims to be "factually inaccurate."

According to the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, deputies instead determined that Malik Antwann Price was in the area of FDR Boulevard and South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park on Wednesday, when he allegedly made nonconsensual sexual contact with her.

The woman was able to push Price away, investigators say, then he took out an edged weapon and brandished it in what was described as a "threatening manner."

She was able to get away from the area without any more interaction with Price, they added, noting that "video surveillance showed no other victims and no exposure of genitals by the suspect, as was alleged."

Price, 21, of Lexington Park, was identified as the suspect and charged with first- and second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sex offense.

The probe into the disparities of the original statements given by the two women is ongoing.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.