Man Killed, Child Hurt In Midday Maryland Crash, State Police Say

A Maryland man was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon that injured a 7-year-old girl and her driver, according to state police.

Maryland State Police announced the arrest. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Maryland State Police officials identified Madison resident Gary Peek, 66, as the man who was killed in multi-car crash when a pick-up truck driver went through the back of his work vehicle. 

Police say that Peek was parked on the westbound side of Hudson Road with a trailer attached while conducting utility work with emergency lights and cones activated, when the driver of a Ford F-250 smashed through the rear of the vehicle.

Peek was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, Michael Gambrill, 32, of East New Market, and a 7-year-old girl were both taken by paramedics to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Cambridge for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Their conditions were not available on Tuesday night.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Maryland Route 343 was closed for more than five hours on Tuesday following the crash as local and state officials investigated.

