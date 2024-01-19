Man Arrested With Drugs During Search For Wanted Minor In Lexington Park: Sheriff

Lexington Park resident James Sylvester Ford was in the wrong place at the wrong time on Wednesday night, and was picked up after being caught with Ecstasy, according to officials.

Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office executed a warrant shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 at a home in the 21000 block of Windsor Drive in Lexington Park, where they executed a search and seizure where there was a 17-year-old known to have an active arrest warrant.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, the teen attempted to evade deputies, who were able to take him into custody outside of the home. At the time he was arrested, he had a semi-automatic handgun concealed in his waistband.

While investigating, it was determined that Ford, who was inside the home at the time was found to be in possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), and he too was arrested.

Ford was arrested for possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (not marijuana), while the 17-year-old was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a minor;

Handgun on a person;

Loaded handgun on a person;

Possession of a firearm without a serial number;

Illegal possession of ammunition.

Both Ford and the juvenile were taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

