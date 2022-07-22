Mega Millions Jackpot Up To $660M, Among Highest Ever

Lottery players are flocking to their nearest convince store to scoop up Mega Millions lotto tickets as the jackpot ballooned to an estimated $660 million, one of the largest in history.

For 27 consecutive drawings, no lottery player has matched all six numbers as the jackpot grew exponentially from $20 million in April up to its current level for the drawing on Friday, July 22.

The jackpot is believed to be among the third largest in the history of the game when the drawing is held at 11 p.m. on Friday night.

In the most recent drawing, there were four big winners who matched five of the six numbers to collect a cool $3 million prize.

Only two billion-dollar jackpots have ever been higher – $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018, and $1.050 billion won in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

“Since the jackpot was last won on April 15, there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more,’ according to Lottery officials, who noted that they were purchased in 16 states across the country.

In 2022, there have been a total of four Mega Million jackpots sold, with the most recent a $20 million winner that was cashed in in Tennessee on April 15.

The year began with a $426 million prize won in California on Jan. 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12, representing the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot win.

