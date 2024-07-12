Parsonsburg resident Jonah Brook Cramer is facing multiple murder charges following a reported incident in Wicomico County overnight.

Troopers were called shortly before 9 p.m. on July 11 to the 32000 block of Longridge Road in Parsonsburg to investigate an assault when a neighbor made the 911 call.

Upon arrival, they found Cramer, and a search of the property led to the discovery of a woman in a partially submerged shallow grave behind the residence.

State police have not released the ID of the victim, and the cause and manner of her death are pending the results of an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Cramer was charged with first- and second-degree murder, as well as first- and second-degree assault.

He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.

The murder remains under investigation.

