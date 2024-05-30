Jamal Scarborough, 27, has been indicted by a grand jury in Wicomico County following an investigation by the state's attorney's office for his role in the fatal crash involving Dover, Delaware resident Thomas Attix earlier this year.

Police say that Scarborough was driving in front of an off-duty trooper in his police cruiser shortly before 10:30 a.m. on March 27 heading south on Airport Road near Salisbury Regional Airport, in Wicomico County when he stopped at a work zone where a flagging operation was in effect.

At the time, workers were only allowing northbound traffic to proceed in the area.

According to the preliminary investigation, Scarborough was driving a blue Jeep in front of the trooper when he swerved into the northbound lanes in an attempt to bypass the work zone before darting back into the southbound lanes to avoid oncoming traffic, driving off the road and into a ditch.

Investigators said that the 27-year-old then accelerated his Jeep, ran over the orange casings placed on the road by the crew and ran over Attix, who was working in the area. He was rushed to by paramedics to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital before being flown to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he later died.

The off-duty trooper, along with troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and an additional off-duty trooper, pursued Scarborough briefly after he struck Attix through Airport Road, Maryland Route 12 and Nutters Cross Road before ultimately apprehending Scarborough on a field near Johnson Road in Salisbury.

The Marion Street resident was charged in the indictment with:

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Negligent vehicular manslaughter;

Criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter;

Failure to return or remain at an accident involving death;

Failure of a driver to render assistance to the injured;

Driving on a revoked license and other related offenses.

Scarborough is still being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.