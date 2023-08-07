Partly Cloudy 89°

SHARE

Inmate Killed In Maryland Prison, State Police Say

An investigation has been launched by Maryland State Police after a state prison inmate was killed, authorities announced on Monday.

Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland
Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Moise Louis, 34, was declared dead by paramedics while he was serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Aug. 7, Maryland State Police investigators were contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit about an inmate death.

Investigators told State Police that Louis was found dead in his cell with multiple undisclosed injuries.

Police say that an inmate was identified as a suspect, though charges against him are pending. His name will not be released until those charges are placed, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE