Inmate Killed In Maryland Prison, State Police Say

Moise Louis, 34, was declared dead by paramedics while he was serving time at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

Shortly after noon on Monday, Aug. 7, Maryland State Police investigators were contacted by the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit about an inmate death.

Investigators told State Police that Louis was found dead in his cell with multiple undisclosed injuries.

Police say that an inmate was identified as a suspect, though charges against him are pending. His name will not be released until those charges are placed, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

