Homeless Man Stole Rifle From Store, Passed It Off To Second Suspect In Lexington Park: Sheriff

Deputies were called to the Tackle Box in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road earlier this week, where there was a reported theft involving a man who walked into the store, went behind the sales counter, took a Ruger AR-15 from the display rack, concealing it between his shirt before leaving the store.

Photos of the man - Roger Glenn Chin, 40 - were shared, and a deputy recognized him, leading to his arrest in a tent at a homeless encampment in Lexington Park.

Investigators say that Chin then provided the weapon to Wayne Darnell Winters on Thursday, who was arrested in Lexington Park and the rifle was recovered.

Chin was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, illegal transfer of a regulated firearm, and related offenses

Winters was charged with possession of a firearm with a violent felony conviction, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction, and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

Both are being held at the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, pending their bond hearings.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.