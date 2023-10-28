A Few Clouds 85°

Hollywood Woman Killed After Being Struck By At Least One Car In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

A woman was killed overnight in Maryland after being struck by a passing car, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The woman was killed in the 23000 block of Three Notch Road near Airport Road in Hollywood.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Shortly before p.m. on Friday night, deputies found Hollywood Tammy Lynn Boyle, 61 in the southbound lane of the 23000 block of Three Notch Road, dead after being struck by a 51-year-old driver from Lusby, authorities say.

According to investigators, Boyle was attempting to cross the road near Airport Road when she was struck by at least one vehicle, including the Lusby man who stayed at the scene to assist with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office Collision Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Potorno by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 2337 or emailing vincent.portorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.

