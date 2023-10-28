Hollywood Woman Killed After Being Struck By At Least One Car In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Shortly before p.m. on Friday night, deputies found Hollywood Tammy Lynn Boyle, 61 in the southbound lane of the 23000 block of Three Notch Road, dead after being struck by a 51-year-old driver from Lusby, authorities say.

According to investigators, Boyle was attempting to cross the road near Airport Road when she was struck by at least one vehicle, including the Lusby man who stayed at the scene to assist with the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office Collision Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Potorno by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 2337 or emailing vincent.portorno@stmaryscountymd.gov.

