Heroin, Cocaine Seized From Unlicensed Driver In Mechanicsville Traffic Stop: Sheriff

While conducting proactive traffic enforcement in Mechanicsville, Deputy Joseph Senatore stopped Charles Dallas Biagi, Jr. for a safety violation around 2:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, the county sheriff's office said.

Senatore saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, and a subsequent search of the car and Biagi turned up heroin capsules, buprenorphine, and cocaine, authorities said.

Biagi, whose driver's license was suspended, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with three counts of CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and one count of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

