Light Rain and Breezy 34°

SHARE

Heroin, Cocaine Seized From Unlicensed Driver In Mechanicsville Traffic Stop: Sheriff

A 37-year-old Charlotte Hall man was found with drugs in a Mechanicsville traffic stop on Martin Luther King. Jr. Day, authorities said.

Charles Dallas Biagi, Jr

Charles Dallas Biagi, Jr

Photo Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

While conducting proactive traffic enforcement in Mechanicsville, Deputy Joseph Senatore stopped Charles Dallas Biagi, Jr. for a safety violation around 2:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15, the county sheriff's office said.

Senatore saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, and a subsequent search of the car and Biagi turned up heroin capsules, buprenorphine, and cocaine, authorities said.

Biagi, whose driver's license was suspended, was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with three counts of CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and one count of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE