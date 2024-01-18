Fugitive Who Outran Police In Maryland For Months Heading To Prison For Double Fatal DUI Crash

St. Mary's County resident Kevin Eugene Luther, 43, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 12 years of active incarceration after he was arrested at his Lexington Park home last year authorities announced on Wednesday.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2021, police said that troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

According to investigators, an Audi S4, driven by Luther, crashed head-on with a Nissan Rogue in the center turn lane of Pegg Road, sending the Nissan into a Ford Escape, which overturned and struck a second Nissan.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, both of Lexington Park, were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while Luther was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

According to St. Mary's County State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling, Luther was traveling upwards of 90 mph at the time of the crash and his blood alcohol concentration was .21 percent, nearly triple the legal limit in Maryland.

Luther was ultimately convicted of two counts of manslaughter by motor vehicle. Prosecutors had asked the judge to give him the full 20 years in prison.

"Drunk driving is a crime that is entirely preventable and has devastating effects on members of our community and their families," Sterling said. "Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who make the choice to endanger the lives of others.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims, whose lives were senselessly and tragically taken.”

