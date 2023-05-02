'Frosty' Shark Tracked To MD, VA Waters

“Frosty,” a 9-foot-2 juvenile White Shark that weighs in at nearly 400 pounds has been tracked from Georgia up the coast and into the waters surrounding the DMV region.

The latest “ping” from Ocearch was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, as it made its way up near the Chesapeake Bay.

Ocearch - which described itself as a “global non-profit organization conducting unprecedented research on our ocean’s giants in order to help scientists collect previously unattainable data in the ocean has been tracking Frosty since Dec. 12, 2022 when it was first tagged in St. Simon’s Island in Georgia.

The sighting comes approximately a month since “Breton” a massive Great White was spotted making the rounds near the southern Virginia coast.

According to Ocearch, Frosty is the 88th shark that has been sampled, tagged, and released in the Western North Atlantic. He earned his name during an expedition in late 2022 as researchers looked to celebrate the winter season.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.