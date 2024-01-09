Firebug With Fitting Name Arrested For Setting Rented Bedroom Ablaze In Mechanicsville

The 64-year-old woman has been arrested on multiple counts of arson following an investigation into a fire that broke out inside a St. Mary's County home while two others were inside the residence, according to the state Fire Marshal.

Officials say that Firebaugh was arrested over the weekend after fire investigators determined she intentionally sparked the blaze inside a bedroom of the Mechanicsville home.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, crews from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported dwelling fire in the 40000 block of Duke Road.

The owner said that he was alerted to the fire when he smelled smoke, and he was able to quickly extinguish the flames with a pan of water in the bedroom while his girlfriend called 911 to report the incident.

On Monday, officials announced that Firebaugh had been arrested and charged with first- and second-degree arson, malicious destruction of property of less than $1,000 and two counts of reckless endangerment.

She is being held at the St. Mary's County Detention Center without bond following her arrest.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.