Fire Tears Through Mechanicsville Home Causing $400K In Damage (Photos)

Crews from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department were called into action shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, when a homeowner reported a blaze that broke out in the rear deck of an Arlington Court home.

The fire marshal said that there were three people inside the house at the time the homeowners spotted the flames spreading from the deck to the rest of the house.

All were able to escape unscathed before the flames started fanning out.

More than three dozen firefighters were able to get the situation under control quickly, but it caused upwards of $400,000 in damage, according to investigators.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials say. No injuries were reported.

