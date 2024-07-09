An alert was issued by the agency on Tuesday, July 9 as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Delaware native Fernando Medina-Moreta, who is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Miami resident Franklin Abraham Perez Rodriguez, who was killed during an altercation in Wicomico County.

According to officials, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on June 9, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were called to the 700 block of East Naylor Mill Road to investigate a shooting, where they found Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound after what was described as "a physical altercation."

Police say that during the incident, Medina-Moreta pulled out a weapon and shot Rodriguez before fleeing. The latter was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

