Faulty Power Cord Sparked Blaze At Legendary Lacrosse Coach's Maryland Home: Fire Marshal

Deputy State Fire Marshals have determined that a power cord connected to a lamp in the living room of Berkman's Wicomico County home sparked the blaze that tore through the residence, killing a dog and two cats while causing $250,000 in damage on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Oct. 8, Salisbury fire crews were called to Russell Avenue, where there was a reported fire that quickly tore through an area home.

It took 40 firefighters approximately 50 minutes to get the flames under control, two of which suffered minor injuries battling the blaze and had to be treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

"Several fire investigators examined the scene for hours before (determining the cause)," officials said. "The case will now be closed for the Office of the State Fire Marshal with no further agency involvement."

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the home belonged to Berkman, who is the winningest coach in NCAA men's lacrosse history.

Berkman's resume includes a record-setting 620 wins as a coach, 13 national championships, and he was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame in 2013.

"The Berkman family is grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from SU students, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as those from the greater Salisbury area, and national lacrosse and university athletics communities," Salisbury University officials wrote in a message to the community."

"Many have asked how they can help," they added. "The family has let us know that gift cards from local restaurants — especially those known for good salads — would be useful, as they will be without a kitchen for the foreseeable future."

