Members of the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office providing support at Great Mills High School required backup on Wednesday night when a crowd became unruly and several altercations broke out, according to authorities.

On Jan. 17, units were called to the gym during the matchup between Great Mills High School and St. Charles High School when fans and players got into heated arguments, investigators say. The fight included both minors and adults.

Deputies were ultimately able to disperse the fights and several people had to be removed from the school and area, officials said. It is unclear what caused the fight to break out.

The incident is now being investigated by the sheriff's office and the Board of Education for St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed the altercations has been asked to contact Cpl. Gerard Muschette by calling (301) 475-4200 or emailing Gerard.Muschette@stmaryscountymd.gov

