Ex-Con Barred From Owning Firearms Busted With Stolen Gun In New Year's Leonardtown Stop: PD

While conducting the routine traffic stop for a violation, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Deputies found James Richard Nelson Jr. had a loaded firearm on Monday, Jan. 1, the sheriff's office said.

A subsequent investigation, including a check of the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), revealed that Nelson is prohibited from owning firearms due to prior criminal convictions. Furthermore, it was found that the gun in his possession had been reported stolen by the Maryland State Police.

During the subsequent search of Nelson's vehicle, deputies also uncovered a digital scale containing suspected cocaine residue.

Nelson was arrested, transported to the St. Mary's County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, and charged with nine firearm-related charges, CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.