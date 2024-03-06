Escapee Wanted For Ditching Court-Ordered GPS Device, Fleeing In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

Investigators from the St. Mary's Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down Lexington Park resident Ashley Lauren Markart, who was able to escape home detention following her arrest on a weapons offense.

According to officials, Markart was on home detention when she removed her court-ordered GPS monitoring device and fled the area.

The 31-year-old woman was described as being 5-foot-4 weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

No other details were provided by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information regarding Markart or her whereabouts has been asked to contact Det. Joseph Bowling at the agency by calling (301) 475-4200 ext. 1959.

