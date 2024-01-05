Drugs, Stolen Tags Land Two Behind Bars For Separate Incidents In St. Mary's County: Sheriff

While on patrol on Thursday, Jan. 4, deputies recovered drugs and stolen registration plates from a man and woman who were caught between 10 p.m. and midnight, officials say.

The first arrest came shortly before 10:15 p.m., when a deputy stopped Great Mills resident Jessie Marie Russell, 40, in a Dodge Caravan in Lexington Park for a reported traffic violation.

While stopped, a police K9 was called in, which led to the recovery of crack cocaine and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and she was detained.

Later, at around midnight in Mechanicsville, Dnico Awaun Williams, 25, of Waldorf, was stopped by a different deputy for an equipment violation, according to the sheriff's office.

During that stop, it was determined that the registration plates displayed on Williams' vehicle were stolen from Prince George's County, and he too was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Both Russell and Williams were taken to the St. Mary's County Detention and rehabilitation Center, where she was hit with drug charges, while he was charged with offenses related to the stolen registration plates.

No information about their initial court appearances has been released by the sheriff's office.

