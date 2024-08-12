Drug Dealer Busted Stashing 4+ Pounds Of Cocaine In St. Mary's County Woods Sentenced

Laray Anthony Maddox, 42, was sentenced to 30 years with all but 11 years and six months to serve following the recovery of at least four pounds of cocaine in 2022 that were found in a secluded wooded area not far from his California home.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, investigators located approximately two kilograms - 4.4 pounds - of cocaine from the woods along a public roadway where Maddox was spotted leaving before returning to his home.

He was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute narcotics in connection to a 2022 incident, as well as drug charges for a 2023 incident, according to prosecutors.

The incident then led to a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of the cocaine and approximately $17,000 in suspected drug money.

“Removing drug dealers from the streets of St. Mary’s County is paramount to our community’s safety and well-being," State's Attorney Jaymi Sterling said.

"The inherent danger of this poisonous substance was further exacerbated by (Maddox) when he left such a large amount of cocaine easily accessible and thereby significantly increased the potential for harm to unsuspecting individuals, including our children and families."

