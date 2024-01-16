Jennifer Renita VanMeter of Charlotte Hall was killed in the crash, according to Maryland State Police.

On Monday, Jan. 15, at approximately 4:30 p.m., state troopers responded to Route 6 (Charles Street) near Gilbert Run Park in Charlotte Hall for a serious collision.

A preliminary investigation found a Kia Forte driven by VanMeter was traveling east on Route 6. At the same time, a Dodge Dart driven by Donna Jean Wheaton, 84, of Mechanicsville, was traveling west on Route 6.

The elder VanMeter reportedly lost control of the Kia and entered the westbound lane of Route 6, State Police said.

The Kia collided with the Dodge in a “T-bone” style collision, police said.

Both drivers were taken to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Hospital in La Plata, where VanMeter was pronounced dead at around 6:30 p.m. by hospital staff and Wheaton was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Weather, road conditions and driver error appear to be factors in the collision, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or email a statement to justin.zimmerman@maryland.gov.

The investigation is continuing.

