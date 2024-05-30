Credit Card Skimmer Found At St. Mary's County Dollar General Store, Sheriff Warns

An alert was issued on Thursday by the agency on Thursday as they attempt to locate a suspect who placed the device on a debit/credit card machine at the store in the 30000 block of Potomac Way in Charlotte Hall.

According to the sheriff's office, an employee advised investigators on Sunday that the day before, a machine was malfunctioning, and while inspecting it, a plastic piece mimicking the keypad was found taped over the machine's keypad.

The initial investigation revealed that this piece was deliberately placed to defraud customers.

Investigators say that surveillance footage showed two people walking into the store shortly before noon on Friday, May 24, at which point they separated while one of the them affixed the device to the machine.

Both then left on foot.

The person who installed the device was described as being White or bi-racial with bushy hair, a dark mustache, a dark-colored tattoo on the left side of his neck, and a piercing in his left ear.

The second individual is described as a White or Middle Eastern man with darker skin, long dark hair, and a goatee.

Customers who made purchases at the Charlotte Hall Dollar General between May 24 and Sunday, May 26 has been instructed to double-check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent activity.

Anyone who may have been a victim has been instructed to call the sheriff's office by calling (301) 475-8008.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.