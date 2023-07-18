Community Rallies Around Family Of Leonardtown Teen Killed In Crash That Left Brother In ICU

More than $40,000 has been raised on behalf of the Sansbury and Colvin families after Cole, 16, and Hunter Sansbury, 15, were involved in a fatal head-on crash that left three others with injuries.

Hunter Sansbury was pronounced dead at the scene of the rollover crash. Cole Sansbury was airlifted to Washington Hospital Center, where he was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit one day after the crash on Monday, July 17.

Friends and well-wishers were quick to flock to social media to show their support for the families and to mourn the events of the crash involving the two promising lacrosse players.

"My heart is broken for this family--a fellow LAX family. They lost a son the same age as my Charlie. The other son, a rising senior, is in the ICU," one person posted on Facebook.

"His varsity admirals LAX team just won the tournament at the last tournament we took Charlie and Henry to. We are called as a community to help in any way possible to help them navigate this awful, debilitating tragedy"

On a GoFundMe created on behalf of the family, one donor added that "words cannot express how heartbroken we are for you. Sending our love and deepest sympathies to your family during this unimaginable time."

"The last thing we want the families to focus on during this difficult time is finances," the fundraiser organizers said. "Many have already reached out and asked what can be done to help. A donation directly to these families would be much appreciated, no matter how large or small."

