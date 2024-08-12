Cigarette-Smoking Inmate Accidentally Set Clothes On Fire At Maryland Prison: Investigators

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating an incident reported at the Eastern Correctional Institute on Reveils Neck Road in Westover, when an inmate sparked a fire inside his cell.

According to investigators, an inmate was in his cell smoking a cigarette - which is against the prison's policies - when he accidentally ignited his clothing on fire.

The inmate was able to quickly get the smoldering clothes "mostly extinguished," they added, until Correctional Officers were able to get to him and finish the job.

In total, the incident took approximately 30 seconds to get under control, the fire marshal noted.

No injuries were reported.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.