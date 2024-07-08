Children Playing With Fire Torch Furniture, Vehicle in Maryland

Shortly before midnight, members of the Salisbury Fire Department were called to a home on Delaware Avenue in Wicomico County, where there was a reported car fire.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, a 9 year old and 6 year old were playing with fire and ignited a piece of furniture on fire in the front yard, which promptly spread to the property owner's vehicle, which had been parked nearby.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fires, but the 9-year-old child had to be taken to Tidal Health in Salisbury for treatment and evaluation of smoke inhalation.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage. Juvenile referrals for the children are pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.