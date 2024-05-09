Catherine Ann Thornton, 39, has ben arrested and charged with multiple homicide offenses for her role in the fatal crash involving Aaron Douglas III last year.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, deputies from the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of South Upper Ferry Road and Siloam Road in Eden, where they found Douglas suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was flown to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injuries, where he died days later on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle, a BOLO was issued, and it was later located by members of the Princess Anne Police Department, who seized the vehicle.

Thornton was ultimately identified as a person of interest, and this week, a grand jury returned an indictment charging thorton with:

Homicide with a motor vehicle or vessel - drugs;

Homicide with a motor vehicle or vessel - CDS;

Negligent homicide;

Altering physical evidence during criminal processing;

Related CDS and traffic offenses.

On Wednesday, members of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office arrested Thornton, who is being held at the county detention center without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice St. Mary's and receive free news updates.